Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.06.2021 | 11:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Kajal Aggarwal to star in Uma directed by Tathagata Singha

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kajal Aggarwal, who has cemented her space in Indian showbiz with high-profile films across the southern and Hindi film industry, has been chosen to lead the cast of Uma, a slice of life film to be directed by Tathagata Singha. The film is a feel-good family drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

Kajal Aggarwal to star in Uma directed by Tathagata Singha

Kajal, who started her film career back in 2004 with Bollywood, has over the years emerged as one of the most formidable names in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. She is looking forward to starting work on the new movie. Uma, produced by Avishek Ghosh (Avma Media) & Mantraraj Paliwal (Miraj Group) is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in consideration. The other cast members are going to be revealed soon.

The actor says, "Very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek Ghosh, and director Tathagata Singha, on an extremely interesting film titled Uma. I look forward to commencing the shoot as soon as the situation around us gets better. I’m always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I’m excited to share Uma with all of you!"

ALSO READ:  Kajal Aggarwal rocks soft glam look in Michael Kors coral peach ruffled midi dress

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3…

Radhe Box Office: Salman Khan action starrer…

NOT Zoya Akhtar, but a new director will…

Radhe Box Office: The film collects approx.…

Radhe Box Office: Salman Khan film collects…

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj receives threats…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification