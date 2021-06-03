Vivek Anand Oberoi is one of the actors in Bollywood today who has been doing humanitarian work for over two decades consistently. His latest initiative I Am Oxygen Man, along with Dr. Vivek Bindra, has been the talk of the town, and people from all over have been contributing to the fundraiser to help people suffering from Covid-19. But not many would know that Vivek himself has gone ahead and donated Rs 25 Lakhs to the cause.

During an event for I Am Oxygen Man recently, Dr. Vivek Bindra revealed this fact. He opened up about how generous Vivek Anand Oberoi has been and how, without batting an eyelid, he donated Rs 25 lakh for the fundraiser but did it quietly without telling anyone.

Vivek Anand Oberoi has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that everyone suffering from Covid-19 in this second wave gets the proper medical attention. This initiative of I Am Oxygen Man has set up and is operating, and maintaining a 200-bed free Covid hospital in Delhi, which has already saved more than 1000 lives. Along with Dr. Vivek Bindra, he is trying to ensure that India is fully equipped medically for the 3rd wave of Covid-19.

Besides the I Am Oxygen Man initiative, Vivek Anand Oberoi has sponsored hundreds of free heart surgeries for poor children. He has saved more than 2.5 lakh, underprivileged kids, from cancer. He has saved over 2200 little girls from child prostitution, of whom over 50 are studying abroad today on scholarships. He started with philanthropy really early, he donated the entire money earned from his first salary for the movie Company towards the heart surgery of an underprivileged young girl.

Vivek Anand Oberoi has been working with Cancer Patients Aid Association to feed 3000 underprivileged children who are fighting cancer. He believes they desperately need good nutrition to help build their immunity as they are at high risk of contracting Covid.

We hope this quiet Good Samaritan achieves his noble goals. We need more people like him.

