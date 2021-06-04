In one of the most shocking news, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested earlier this week over alleged domestic violence against his wife Nisha Rawal. The actress had filed a complaint after an alleged brawl at home that led to a head injury. While Karan Mehra claimed that his wife banged her head on the wall in multiple statements to media, she stated he has been abusive. Now, he is denying the domestic violence allegations made by Nisha Rawal.

Denying the allegations, Karan Mehra told ANI, "Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'ab dekho kya hota' ( now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall."

"She came out of the room and told her brother, Rohit, that I hit her. Seeing blood on Nisha's face, Rohit became angry and slapped me," Karan further revealed during the conversation.

Karan Mehra alleged that CCTV had been shutdown and the cameras weren't working at the time of the incident. "I tried to stop Rohit from hitting me. I started defending myself. I asked him to watch the footage of the cameras which are installed at our home. When I checked the cameras, they were already turned off. Nisha and her brother then immediately started recording all the videos of the injury she got after banging her head on the wall," he added.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's troubled married life has shocked everyone. He said that they have not been on good terms for nearly three years and that in March 2021, they decided to divorce. "We were going through a bad relationship. We were not happy living with each other so we decided to mutually separate from each other. I also thought it's better for our son nothing is more important than peace. But the alimony that she asked was quite high and I disagreed to pay that heavy amount to her. All this led to heated arguments and continuous fights," Karan said.

He also said that he doesn't feel his son is safe. "I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening," Karan said.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012. The actor rose to fame with the lead role of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.