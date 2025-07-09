The Maalik actor and his wife shared the joyful news on Instagram, receiving love and blessings from friends and co-stars across the industry.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Maalik, surprised fans with a personal milestone on Wednesday, July 9. The actor took to Instagram to share the exciting news that he and wife Patralekhaa are expecting their first child.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce pregnancy with adorable post: “Baby on the way”

The couple made the announcement through a joint post, featuring a pastel-toned graphic with a crib and the heartfelt message, “Baby on the Way. Patralekhaa & Rajkummar.” Keeping the caption simple and sweet, Rajkummar wrote, “Elated <3”, expressing the happiness they’re experiencing as they step into this new chapter.

The post was met with an outpouring of love from across the film industry. Actors including Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Bhumi Pednekar showered the couple with heart emojis. Several others, including Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Esha Gupta, took to the comments section to share their warm wishes and congratulatory messages. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, a close friend of the couple, commented: “Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself… congratulations.” Fans and followers too were quick to shower them with blessings and joy joining the many celebs who also shared their heartfelt wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)



With the announcement, the couple joins the growing list of Bollywood celebrities embracing parenthood in 2025. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s relationship has long been admired in Bollywood circles for its strength and simplicity. The two began dating in 2010 and were together for over a decade before tying the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate and traditional wedding ceremony in Chandigarh.

As Rajkummar continues promoting Maalik, it’s clear that the actor has more than one reason to celebrate this season — both on the professional and personal front.

Also Read: Advance booking opens for Rajkummar Rao’s intense gangster drama Maalik

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.