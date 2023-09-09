The film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release on 20th December 2024.

Akshay Kumar announces Welcome To The Jungle on his birthday with a music video featuring 24 actors

Bollywood’s biggest ensemble star cast unites for the highly-anticipated blockbuster, Welcome to the Jungle directed by Ahmed Khan. This exciting addition to the Welcome franchise holds a special place in Bollywood as a family entertainer. Backed by Jio Studios and producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah’s Base Industries Group, Welcome To The Jungle is also set to make history by introducing one-of-its-kind announcements in Bollywood, an ‘Acapella’, uniting 24 actors in a musical video beautifully orchestrated by Meet Brothers.

Both the cast and crew exude enthusiasm regarding their participation in the special Acapella video shared by the makers. Leading the ensemble is Akshay Kumar, renowned for his impeccable comic timing. Joining him are a stellar group of talents, including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma. Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara.

Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) ????#WelcomeToTheJunglehttps://t.co/gzy8l325fZ In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3 pic.twitter.com/eqWePNPrtJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2023

Welcome To The Jungle, a Welcome film 3rd franchise, is not just a movie; it's a cinematic revolution! The franchise is known to deliver Family entertainers and encourage families to come together, share laughter, and create lasting memories at the cinema. The film remains committed to catering to diverse audiences, from children to grandparents, ensuring that everyone can enjoy it together.

Jio Studios and Base Industries Group presents Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release on 20th December 2024. The makers are set to continue the legacy of laughter and entertainment that the Welcome franchise is known for.

