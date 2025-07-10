After doing several light-hearted and family entertainers, Rajkummar Rao is now all set to surprise the audience with his angry young man avatar in Maalik. The film has caught attention due to the actor’s look, powerful trailer and mass-appealing treatment. The censor process of the film was completed last week, on July 4, and in this feature, Bollywood Hungama will throw light on the same.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors three dialogues in Maalik; is Rajkummar Rao’s FIRST ‘A’ rated film in 7 years

As per the cut list, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) modified two dialogues. However, no detail has been given about the contents of the dialogues. Secondly, the Examining Committee (EC) replaced the dialogue ‘Lallan ghar chod dega tujhe’. The one-liner seems harmless and again, without any context, it is difficult to ascertain the reason for it being censored. On the brighter side, the CBFC’s members haven’t made any cuts in the visuals. Hence, the action scenes will be presented as envisioned by the makers.

Once these changes were made, Maalik was passed by the CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate. The length of the film as mentioned on the censor certificate is 152.17 minutes. In other words, Maalik is 2 hours 32 minutes and 17 seconds long.

Interestingly, this is the first adult-rated film of Rajkummar Rao in a long time, nearly 7 years to be precise. At the beginning of his career, he was a part of many adult-certified movies like Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), Ragini MMS (2011), Shaitan (2011), Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012) and Shahid (2013). Aligarh (2016) was also given an 'A' certificate. In 2018, he had two adult releases, namely Omerta and Love Sonia.

From here on, as his popularity and star value increased, the actor appeared in several family-friendly entertainers like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019), Srikanth (2024), Mr & Mrs Mahi (2024), Bhool Chuk Maaf (2024) etc. Even the ones with slightly mature themes such as Judgementall Hai Kya (2019), Made In China (2019), HIT: The First Case (2022), Bheed (2023), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024) etc. were treated in such a way that they were awarded a U/A rating. Lastly, Rajkummar Rao acted in films like Stree (2018) and Stree 2 (2024). They were horror comedies, meant for all kinds of audiences and hence, were passed with a U/A certificate.

Coming back to Maalik, it also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla. Directed by Pulkit, it releases in cinemas on July 11.

