The Hollywood film industry is on a roll and delivering successful biggies back-to-back. After F1: The Movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth, all eyes are now on Superman. It starts a new chapter for the DC Universe and moreover, replaces Henry Cavill with David Corenswet for the lead role. The censor process was completed just 3 days ago, on July 7. Bollywood Hungama in this article will shed light on the film’s cut list.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC deletes 33-second-long ‘sensual visual’ in Superman

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the studio to delete the foul words wherever they were mouthed. An eight-second shot involving a 'foul gesture' was asked to be removed. It was replaced by a two-second shot.

Lastly, the CBFC's members deleted a 'sensual visual'. It lasts 33 seconds and is spread across two scenes. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “At the premiere held on July 9, the attendees didn’t react well to the cut. One can feel that something has been deleted. They were also confused why a part of the kissing scene was retained while the other part was censored. But then you can hardly blame the studio for it, especially if the CBFC has ordered them to make the cut.”

Once these changes were made, Superman was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 130.44 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours 10 minutes and 44 seconds long. It is all set to release worldwide on July 11.

The deletion or modification of certain scenes in Hollywood movies, deemed foul by the CBFC authorities, has caused an uproar in the past. Recently, for the Marvel film Thunderbolts, CBFC muted five abusive words - ‘a**’, ‘a**hole’, ‘d**ks’, ‘b***h’ and ‘prick’. Two obscene words were asked to be removed from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

An industry source told Bollywood Hungama, “There are times when the studio anticipates that the CBFC might ask for a cut. It lengthens the censor process as one has to then make the cut, get it approved by the CBFC’s Examining Committee. Only then, do they get the certificate. To save time and effort, they self-censor. This happened recently with F1: The Movie when Brad Pitt’s character is seen sending a middle finger emoji to another character. What was shown on the Indian screen was a fist bump instead of the middle finger. As expected, CBFC got brickbats for it though it was the studio that made the change, possibly as they knew that they anyway will have to modify the ‘vulgar’ visual. The same studio, Warner Bros, also self-censored Mickey 17.”

