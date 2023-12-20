Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish to close Florence India Film Festival: “It is a film that is very close to my heart”

The Indian branch of one of the most sought-after and acclaimed film festivals recognised internationally, the Florence International Film Festival (FIFF - Florence, Italy) - River to River Florence Indian Film Festival is the first of its kind to be held outside of India. Born to promote talented filmmakers, their works and their aesthetic research FIFF is ready to showcase some of India’s finest cinema. One of which is Goldfish starring Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval.

Kalki Koechlin says, “Goldfish is a film that is very close to my heart. Working with Deepti Naval was an honour and it’s encouraging to see a film that talks about a very nuanced relationship between a mother and a daughter and what their journey looks like until they sort of forgive each other. I’m really happy to see it close a beautiful Indian film festival in Italy.”

The film paints a compelling narrative of a complicated mother-daughter relationship strained by dementia and a distant past. Director Pushan Kripalani skillfully addresses themes of loss, neglect, and redemption, with a standout performance from Kalki and Deepti.

