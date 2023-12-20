comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.12.2023 | 12:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish to close Florence India Film Festival: “It is a film that is very close to my heart”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish to close Florence India Film Festival: “It is a film that is very close to my heart”

en Bollywood News Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish to close Florence India Film Festival: “It is a film that is very close to my heart”

The film paints a compelling narrative of a complicated mother-daughter relationship strained by dementia and a distant past.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Indian branch of one of the most sought-after and acclaimed film festivals recognised internationally, the Florence International Film Festival (FIFF - Florence, Italy) - River to River Florence Indian Film Festival is the first of its kind to be held outside of India. Born to promote talented filmmakers, their works and their aesthetic research FIFF is ready to showcase some of India’s finest cinema. One of which is Goldfish starring Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval.

Kalki Koechlin starrer Goldfish to close Florence India Film Festival

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval starrer Goldfish to close Florence India Film Festival: “It is a film that is very close to my heart”

Kalki Koechlin says, “Goldfish is a film that is very close to my heart. Working with Deepti Naval was an honour and it’s encouraging to see a film that talks about a very nuanced relationship between a mother and a daughter and what their journey looks like until they sort of forgive each other. I’m really happy to see it close a beautiful Indian film festival in Italy.”

The film paints a compelling narrative of a complicated mother-daughter relationship strained by dementia and a distant past. Director Pushan Kripalani skillfully addresses themes of loss, neglect, and redemption, with a standout performance from Kalki and Deepti.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin quits Twitter amid Israel-Hamas war; says, “I have had enough”

More Pages: Goldfish Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur…

New Show Alert! Sony Entertainment…

Single screen owners refuse to open advances…

Raj Kapoor starrer Banwara and Mera Naam…

Chhavi Mittal’s hair gets burnt; Karan…

CONFIRMED! Dhak Dhak to get a sequel;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification