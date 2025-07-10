In 2015, Indian cinema witnessed a seismic shift with the arrival of Baahubali: The Beginning. An epic action drama that shattered boundaries, redefined cinematic scale, and became a cultural phenomenon across languages. Now, a decade later, the film that changed everything is making a historic return to the big screen on October 31, 2025.

10 Years of Baahubali: The Beginning: Prabhas starrer to re-release on October 31, 2025

To mark this milestone, the makers have announced a massive re-release of Baahubali: The Beginning, allowing fans to relive the spectacle where it truly belongs — in cinemas. The announcement was made via social media with the caption shared by director S.S. Rajamouli. Along with the director, the makers of the film also posted on their respective social media handles.

Director SS Rajamouli wrote, “Baahubali… The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”

10 years ago, a question united the nation…

Now the question and the answer return together in ONE grand epic. #BaahubaliTheEpic releases worldwide on October 31st, 2025.#Celebrating10YearsOfBaahubali #DecadeofBaahubaliReign #Baahubali pic.twitter.com/iCdTyicF4F — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) July 10, 2025

Directed by the visionary S. S. Rajamouli, the film set new benchmarks in Indian filmmaking — from its majestic world-building to its unforgettable characters, rousing score, and emotional depth. Baahubali: The Beginning not only introduced the grandeur of Mahishmati but also gave us an iconic ensemble: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

The film sparked nationwide hysteria with one burning question — “Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?” — that became part of pop culture and laid the foundation for its record-breaking sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

With multiple National Awards under its belt, including Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects, the film holds a special place in Indian cinema. It remains the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, and its Hindi dubbed version still holds the record for the highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film in history.

Ten years on, the legacy of Baahubali: The Beginning continues to thrive. As the re-release approaches, fans across generations are ready to return to Mahishmati — to experience once more the magic, might, and myth that made history.

Also Read: 50th anniversary special: 10 UNBELIEVABLE trivia about Jai Santoshi Maa – made in Rs. 3 lakhs, P&A cost went up to Rs. 50 lakhs; BIGGEST ROI hit of Indian cinema, BEATING Sholay, Baahubali, Pushpa; turned theatres into TEMPLES; wealthy patrons BRIBED theatre staff with free lunches for ticket

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.