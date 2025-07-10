Celebrated advertising filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, widely regarded as one of India's most influential ad directors, is set to make his long-anticipated foray into feature filmmaking. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news today on social media, revealing that Pandey will helm a massy, contemporary mythological film that blends modern storytelling with culturally rooted themes. The film is scripted by Vaibhav Vishal, a writer known for his evocative narrative style.

Prasoon Pandey to make feature film debut with contemporary mythological drama

The upcoming feature is being backed by two prominent production houses—MovieVerse Studios, led by Aditya Pittie and Vivek Krishnani, and Ellipsis Entertainment, headed by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. The lead cast of the film is yet to be announced.

A report by Variety quoted Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network, saying, “At MovieVerse, we’ve always believed in backing stories that offer something fresh and exciting to the audience. This collaboration marks a monumental leap forward for us. Recognizing the immense potential and creative passion behind this project, knowing it holds the promise of both artistic excellence and mass appeal, we welcome Prasoon Pandey aboard to debut with us.”

The report further quoted Prasoon, who said, “I really enjoy the kind of stories I get to do in advertising, which is why I haven’t done a feature film yet,” he said. “So if I have to take a short break from ads after we are done casting, I was clear that it would have to be a story that’s truly intriguing and unlike anything I’ve seen before. So when Atul shared this with me, I knew this was the one.”

Also Read: Taare Zameen Par Fan Meetup: Aamir Khan BREAKS silence on replacing Amole Gupte as director; reveals that he wanted to approach Mansoor Khan, Ram Madhvani, Prasoon Pandey for helming the project

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.