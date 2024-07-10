comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.07.2024 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalki 2898 AD Chandu Champion Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Indian 2 Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Actor Guruchan Singh CLARIFIES on his disappearance not being a publicity stunt; says, “If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for TMKOC”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Actor Guruchan Singh CLARIFIES on his disappearance not being a publicity stunt; says, “If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for TMKOC”

en Bollywood News Actor Guruchan Singh CLARIFIES on his disappearance not being a publicity stunt; says, “If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for TMKOC”

Gurucharan Singh essayed the character of Roshan Sodi in the Indian Television sitcom which airs on Sony SAB.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Best known for the show, Taarak Ka Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Gurucharan Singh sent media into frenzy after he disappeared for over twenty days. While his concerned family and fans were curious to know about his whereabouts, about a few weeks later, the actor returned to his home, safe and sound. While he has not been revealing much about his sudden trip, in a recent interaction, the actor decided to clarify certain rumours doing the rounds including the buzz about his disappearance being a publicity stunt.

Actor Guruchan Singh CLARIFIES on his disappearance not being a publicity stunt; says, “If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for TMKOC”

Actor Guruchan Singh CLARIFIES on his disappearance not being a publicity stunt; says, “If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for TMKOC”

Gurucharan Singh reveals he is yet to receive payment for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In an interview with Bombay Times, Gurucharan opened up about people calling his disappearance a publicity stunt as he said, “Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that’s not true. If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t.” He also added that he was not too keen on discussing about his disappearance with the media and added, “Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me”.

Gurucharan Singh confesses that he did not want to return

Although the actor voluntarily returned to his home, he confessed in the interview that he was not keen on doing so but believed that he received a sign from the Almighty. “I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home,” he added.

Also Read: Delhi Police visits TMKOC sets amid Gurucharan Singh disappearance

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next film…

Ahead of Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday,…

Karan Johar says every script undergoes…

Akshay Kumar to feature in a cameo in Stree…

SCOOP: Karan Johar directed Triptii Dimri…

IFFM 2024 nominations revealed: Jawan,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification