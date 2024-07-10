Actor Guruchan Singh CLARIFIES on his disappearance not being a publicity stunt; says, “If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for TMKOC”

Best known for the show, Taarak Ka Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Gurucharan Singh sent media into frenzy after he disappeared for over twenty days. While his concerned family and fans were curious to know about his whereabouts, about a few weeks later, the actor returned to his home, safe and sound. While he has not been revealing much about his sudden trip, in a recent interaction, the actor decided to clarify certain rumours doing the rounds including the buzz about his disappearance being a publicity stunt.

Gurucharan Singh reveals he is yet to receive payment for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In an interview with Bombay Times, Gurucharan opened up about people calling his disappearance a publicity stunt as he said, “Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that’s not true. If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t.” He also added that he was not too keen on discussing about his disappearance with the media and added, “Even after coming back home, I didn’t give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me”.

Gurucharan Singh confesses that he did not want to return

Although the actor voluntarily returned to his home, he confessed in the interview that he was not keen on doing so but believed that he received a sign from the Almighty. “I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home,” he added.

