Jaya Saha confesses that she ordered CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the current drugs probe angle being investigated regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty had provided a list of 15 names including that of Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The talent manager of Kwan, Jaya Saha was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau for a few hours before she confessed that she bought CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor online.

There were certain WhatsApp chats retrieved in which the duo is seen discussing the substance. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Jaya Saha has also arranged the same substance for Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput, and filmmaker Madhu Mantena Verma as well as herself. However, she confessed that she does not remember anything about her chats with Namrata Shirodkar. Her chats with Rhea Chakraborty revealed that she advised the latter to put 4 drops of CBD oil in his tea/coffee and give it 30-40 minutes to kick-in after he is done drinking.

Jaya Saha has recorded her statement and has said that she is not in contact with any drug peddler.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned for questioning by the NCB

