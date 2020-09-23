Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating the drugs angle in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. For procuring drugs for SSR, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been taken into judicial custody. As per reports, the actress had named many A-listers in the drugs scandal. Amongst the names that popped up was that Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by NCB for questioning after WhatsApp chats were leaked.

According to the reports, Karishma Prakash has sought exemption from NCB investigation until September 25 on the grounds of ill health.

Times Now had reported that multiple names have come up in the investigation including Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash who is an employee of KWAN Talent Management. As per reports, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will likely get summoned by NCB too.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

