Bengal’s firebrand actress, politician, activist Roopa Ganguly has pitched her might with #MeToo accuser starlet Payal Ghosh who created a furore this week by accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of unbecoming conduct.

Says Roopa, “It takes a lot of courage for any girl to speak about such an experience. I completely believe Payal Ghosh. No girl would put her life and self-respect on line just to get publicity. Her words sound true to me.”

Roopa is a vocal opponent of Bollywood’s lately-acquired reputation for debauchery. “It’s time to clean out the filth in the Hindi film industry. Women are being propositioned and insulted. Drug-intake is rampant. It’s not just one Payal. There are so many victims of the excesses of Bollywood. It’s time to clean out the filth.”

Also Read: Payal Ghosh files rape complaint against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.