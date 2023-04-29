On Friday, the final hearing on the Jiah Khan suicide case (2013) was held and the court passed the order in favour of the Pancholis by acquitting Sooraj Pancholi of all abetment charges. While Rabia Khan asserted that the verdict was wrong and even issued a statement about moving the High Court, the Special CBI court observed that Rabia, herself, has been responsible for raising suspicion on her owing to her allegations.

Jiah Khan Suicide case: Court claims Rabia Khan has raised ‘suspicion’ on herself

Rabia Khan not only accused Sooraj Pancholi of abetting her daughter Jiah Khan’s suicide but has also asserted several times to the media, that her daughter was murdered. However, the court has dismissed her claims stating that Khan even blamed the agencies like CBI for not conducting appropriate investigation. "The complainant in her evidence directly blamed both the investigating agencies stating that they had not conducted a proper and correct investigation. By giving such open contradictory evidence, the complainant himself has destroyed the case of the prosecution," the court stated in its order.

The court, in its order, observed that the prosecution’s case clearly defined Jiah Khan’s case as suicide but Rabia’s constant claims about the incident being a murder, not only contradicted the prosecution’s case but also destroyed it. Furthermore, the court also maintained that despite the handicap evidence, the prosecution managed to lead the case but, in the end, the paucity of the evidence is what led to the order of acquittal.

The court mentioned that disowning of statements has led court to believe that Rabia raised suspicion on everyone except herself. "When expert witnesses gave their opinion regarding cause of death of the deceased as suicidal, the complainant took exactly contradictory view stating that doctors have given a wrong opinion. The complaint raised doubts even on the doctor who conducted post-mortem examination. The complainant raised doubts on everyone except herself. The evidence given by the complainant is found to be full-fledged with improvements and constrictions," the order said.

The court has also questioned the evidence which included the letter that was submitted on the court allegedly ‘written by Jiah Khan about her failing relationship with Sooraj Pancholi’ claiming that its authenticity cannot be proved and along with that, the court also questioned the delay in the submission of FIR.

Also Read: Jiah Khan Suicide case: Post Sooraj Pancholi’s acquittal, Rabia Khan says she wants to move the High Court

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.