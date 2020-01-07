Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.01.2020 | 8:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

James Cameron unveils the first Avatar 2 concept art

ByMonica Yadav

The highly anticipated sequel of Avatar directed by James Cameron is on its way. 10 years have passed since the film released. James Cameron, on Monday, unveiled the first concept art for the film and fans are very excited.

James Cameron unveils the first Avatar 2 concept art

During Daimler’s keynote presentation at CES, Mercedes-Benz revealed that their concept for a car was inspired by Avatar world. 20th Century Fox’s official Twitter shared the concept art which shows the different parts of the Pandora planet. “Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films.,” read the caption.

Avatar 2 will be the first of four planned sequels which is scheduled for December 2021 release. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Cliff Curtis among others.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

On Irrfan Khan’s birthday, makers of Angrezi…

Bollywood A-listers skip CAA meeting with…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals what…

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh is making a…

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey spills the…

Saif Ali Khan reveals he is too privileged…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification