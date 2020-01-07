Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.01.2020 | 8:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Transgender actress Josie Totah roped in as lead actress for Saved By The Bell reboot

ByMonica Yadav

Saved By The Bell reboot has finally got it’s leading lady. Transgender actress Josie Totah will be leading the show which will air on Peacock streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josie will play Lexi, “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students”. She will also be credited as a producer on the show.

Transgender actress Josie Totah roped in as lead actress for Saved By The Bell reboot

Back in September last year, NBCUniversal confirmed that original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as AC Slater and Jessie. They will also be credited as producers.

As per THR, the reboot will follow the story of Zack Morris (Mark Gosselaar’s role), who is now Governor of California, who gets into trouble for “closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High.”

Wigfield will not only be the showrunner but also executive produce the show alongside original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

On Irrfan Khan’s birthday, makers of Angrezi…

Bollywood A-listers skip CAA meeting with…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals what…

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh is making a…

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey spills the…

Saif Ali Khan reveals he is too privileged…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification