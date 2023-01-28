Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate owing to her alleged involvement in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs. 200 crore extortion case, has been granted the permission to travel abroad for professional commitments, albeit with certain conditions. The actress had earlier approached the Delhi Patiala High Court seeking the permit for travelling abroad to attend her scheduled performance for PepsiCo India conference where she was to perform at the Annual Bottlers Conference in Dubai.

Jacqueline Fernandez receives permission to travel to Dubai from Delhi High Court

On Friday, the Delhi Patiala High Court granted permission to Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai after her counsel argued that the actress may face lawsuit from the brand for non-participation if she doesn’t make it to the conference. Considering the same, the court has granted her permission to travel but along with that it has also observed that it will come along with some conditions. Owing to the fact that the ED is still investigating the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, for which, she has been named as a witnessed, the court has laid certain guidelines for the actress including a FDR of Rs. 1 crore, in case she doesn’t return. As per the court order, the actress is also expected to give a full disclosure of her stay details in Dubai including itinerary, arrival, and departure.

In the past too, Jacqueline Fernandez had filed a plea seeking permission to travel but had withdrawn the same. While the counsel argued that the actress decided to cooperate in the investigation and decided against traveling for personal reasons, the current reason for her to insist on leaving for Dubai is because of the professional repercussions she may face if she doesn’t attend the event. On the other hand, the ED opposed it not only stating that the case is still under investigation but also pointing out that Jacqueline is a foreign national which increases the threat of her fleeing.

After listening to both arguments, the court upheld its decision of allowing Fernandez to travel for the conference but keeping in mind the ongoing investigation of the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs. 200 crore extortion case, the court has asked the actress to strictly adhere to the guidelines that have been laid down.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez is being investigated for her alleged relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. While the actress claims to be a victim of the conman, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating and has filed multiple chargesheets regarding the same.

