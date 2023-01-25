Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is part of the ongoing Rs. 200 crore money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress has now filed a new application to travel to Dubai for Pepsico India Conference. The actress has to travel from January 27, 2023. The actress has appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Economics Offences Wings (EOW) several times for multiple rounds of questioning. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought time to file its reply on the issue.

Jacqueline Fernandez files new plea in Delhi court to fly to Dubai

According to a report in News18, “On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik granted the actress a one-day exemption from personal appearance. The Judge was supposed to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter, but adjourned the hearing for February 15.”

As per previous reports, a fixed deposit worth Rs. 7.12 crore was allegedly attached to Jacqueline Fernandez’ name. In fact, the ED estimated that Sukesh gifted gifts “worth Rs. 5.71 crore to Jacqueline using the extortion money. It is also said that Sukesh gave funds close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to a few close members of Jacqueline’s family.”

In Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s statement recorded last year under Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), Sukesh had revealed that he gave as many as 15 pairs of earrings, five Birkin bags, and other luxury goods from brands like Chanel and Gucci to the actress. The conman also claimed that he gifted Jacqueline Cartier bangles and rings and a bracelet by Tiffany & Co. in addition to Rolex watches. He also claimed that he had given Jacqueline jewellery worth Rs. 7 crore and gifted her a horse named ‘Espuelah’.

In addition, Sukesh Chandrashekhar also extended a loan of $150,000 to Jacqueline Fernandez’ sister, who lives in the US. He allegedly also gave her a BMW X5 car and gifted Jacqueline’s parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche. He reportedly also extended a loan of $50,000 to her brother in Australia.

In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs. 200 crore. Officials believe Sukesh Chandrashekhar extorted Rs. 200 crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.

In 2022, it was also reported that the conman had allegedly offered a motorcycle to Jacqueline Fernandez’ agent Prashant on his birthday but the latter declined the gift. The police earlier revealed that Sukesh had left the motorcycle along with the keys at Prashant’s residence, which was later seized by the police.

