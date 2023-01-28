Last year, we saw the popularity of regional cinema, acceptance towards unconventional Bollywood films and audiences showering love on many of the younger generation of celebs. Celebrating the achievements of these young and popular artists, Eastern Eye presents the new annual list of 30 under 30 Asian celebs who have left a mark in the year 2022. While some of the names from last year’s list have retained their position this year too like Alia Bhatt, Ahan Shetty, musician Armaan Malik, and American-South actresss Avantika Vandanapu, the new names added to the list includes Alaya F, Akhil Akkineni and national crush Rashmika Mandanna.

Readers would be aware that the fame of Rashmika Mandanna not increased ten folds due to the immense popularity of Pushpa: The Rise, but the actress added another feather to her cap by making her Bollywood debut and also being a part of two Bollywood films by far. Goodbye with stalwart Amitabh Bachchan and her recent release Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra has only made her fan following in awe of her repertoire.

Coming to Alaya F, the actress has made an impact with Freddy in which she essayed a grey character. The audiences appreciated her villainous role along with the young actress also leaving audiences swooning over fashion and style statements. She is currently gearing up for Anurag Kashyap’s modern day love saga Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. As for Akhil Akkineni, the youngest son of Nagarjuna seems to be following the footsteps of his father and brother when it comes to stardom. While he is gearing up for the release of Agent alongside Dino Morea, Akhil, in the past, have managed to leave the Telugu audiences charmed with his adorable looks.

Among celebs who have continued to gain the love and support from audiences and have been a part of this list yet again, Alia Bhatt has been in the limelight owing to her personal life because of her marriage, pregnancy, and becoming a mother, while, she has also achieved milestones in her career with Brahmastra releasing and her shooting for her Hollywood debut. As for other celebs, Armaan Malik has many new songs to his credit whereas Ahan Shetty and Avantika Vandanapu have continued to soar when it comes to their social media fan following.

