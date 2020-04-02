Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.04.2020 | 4:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium to get a digital release next week?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Homi Adajania’s film Angrezi Medium released on March 13. The film marked a comeback of actor Irrfan Khan who was seen on screen after a gap of two years. However, the film’s fate at the theatres was sealed with Maharashtra and other state governments announcing the shut down of cinemas a day after the film's release, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium to release digitally on Hotstar?

The makers had earlier decided to re-release the film in theatres, once cinema halls start operating. But now we hear that the film is all set to release digitally in the upcoming week. According to reports, the film will be available on Hotstar in a week’s time. The official confirmation for the same is awaited from the production team.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. The film narrates the story of a father (Irrfan khan) who goes all out to fulfill his daughter's (Radhika Madan) dream of studying abroad. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Madan on Angrezi Medium’s release shutdown amid Coronavirus pandemic– “There’s so much uncertainty and that’s what life is”

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection , Angrezi Medium Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi…

Yash Raj Films show their support towards…

This is what Suniel Shetty thinks about a…

Rohit Shetty donates Rs. 51 lakhs towards…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification