Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.04.2020 | 5:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Coronavirus outbreak: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledge their support to the PM-Cares fund

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Over the past few days, numerous Bollywood stars have also come forward to contribute to the PM-Cares fund, a fund specially created to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have also extended their support to the PM-Cares fund as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Coronavirus outbreak: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledge their support to the PM-Cares fund

Kareena took to Instagram to share the same. "We extend our support to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible," she wrote. However, she did not divulge the amount she and Saif contributed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????????????

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on


Earlier, the couple had pledged their support to UNICEF, Give India and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same, United we stand. Jai Hind." Kareena's previous post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????????

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on


Other Bollywood starts who have contributed to the PM-Cares fund includes Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi…

Yash Raj Films show their support towards…

Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium to get a…

This is what Suniel Shetty thinks about a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification