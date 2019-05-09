Bollywood Hungama
Irrfan Khan opens up about his HEALING process as he shoots for Angrezi Medium

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Irrfan Khan who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year and therefore was abroad, for his treatment. Post one year of medication and therapy, he is back doing what he does the best – Act! Irrfan has been working on Angrezi Medium with Radhika Madan since a while now and decided to pen something about his journey for his fans.

In a statement to his fans he wrote, “Last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both.”

He further said, “I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey.”

He ended his statement with a soulful poem which read: “I feel an urge to share with you something. I live my life in widening rings which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one,but that is what I will try. I circle around God’s primordial tower, and I circle ten like thousand years long; And I still don’t know if I’m a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song”

Angrezi Medium is helmed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapooor Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan back in action, begins Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium in Udaipur

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection

