BREAKING! Irrfan Khan back in action, begins Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium in Udaipur

Producer Dinesh Vijan, after the success of Stree, is coming back with an array of films in 2019. While Maddock Films’ slate looks pretty strong, after the success of Luka Chuppi, they are all set to kickstart Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, the sequel to Hindi Medium which will be helmed by Homi Adajania.

Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai from London after spending almost a year abroad for his cancer treatment. The actor was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour. After the diagnosis, the actor took off from work and returned earlier this week. Now, they have kickstarted the work on Dinesh Vijan production in Udaipur.

Hindi Medium was one of the top grossers of 2017 and the third most profitable film of the year! The film that revolved around a well-off Chandni Chowk couple (played by Irrfan and Saba Qamar) who aspire to break into the elite society and give their daughter the best education possible was loved by audiences and critics alike.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium with a fresh storyline and is being directed by Homi Adajania. Producer Dinesh Vijan has put all rumors to rest and released a picture with director Homi Adajania, Deepak Dobriyal, DOP Anil Mehta and of course Irrfan, marking the start of the shoot.

Earlier this week, Irrfan Khan returned to social medi and shared a poignant poem. “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Karwaan directed by Akarsh Khurana which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

