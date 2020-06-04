Bollywood Hungama

Hindustani Bhau claims getting calls to sort things out with Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The famous YouTuber, Hindustani Bhau, aka Vikas Fhatak, has recently filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting the Indian army on their web show, XXX: Uncensored. In one particular episode of the show, a woman is seen having an extramarital affair who lends her husband’s Indian army uniform to her lover and ends up tearing it during sex. Hindustani Bhau, who has also been a part of Bigg Boss 13, has filed a complaint against the show's makers in Khar Police station.

Hindustani Bhau claims getting calls to sort things out with Ekta Kapoor

However, after he filed the complaint, he claims he has been receiving a lot of calls and messages to sit and talk it out with Ekta Kapoor and eventually take his complaint back. Hindustani Bhau also said that a lot of big people have been making calls to him but he simply refuses to talk to Ekta or Shobha Kapoor. He says he wants both of them to apologise for disrespecting the Indian Army like that and feels that it was disrespectful to our soldiers.

Take a look at the video he shared on his Instagram.

What do you think this complaint will lead to? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Hindustani Bhau lodges a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting the Indian Army

 

