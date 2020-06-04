Bollywood Hungama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother on the claims of sexual harassment by his niece says it clearly indicates motive

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have been going through a tough time since the last month. His wife, Aaliya has filed for divorce along with financial maintenance and has claimed him of mentally harassing her including physical abuse, disrespect, and neglect. After Nawaz, his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has had a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by his niece.

The girl in question has alleged that she was sexually harassed by Shamas when she was nine years old. In her statement given to another portal, she said that her parents were divorced when she was two years old and had a stepmother, resulting in a very difficult childhood. She did not understand his touch as a kid thinking its her uncle but as she grew up, it felt wrong and was also violent. She further claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family has been harassing her in-laws now that she is married.

Shamas Siddiqui took to his Twitter to open up about it and explained his side of the story. His first tweet reads, “How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice, when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well.”

While in the second tweet, he says the truth with be out soonest, “It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media. Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui”

Take a look at them.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece files a complaint against his younger brother, alleges sexual harassment

