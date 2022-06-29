The Ghostbusters sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife that Sony teased at CinemaCon, is getting a theatrical release on December 20, 2023.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel to release on December 30, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel is a follow-up to director Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which at long last revived the marquee franchise for Sony. The studio announced the high-profile 2023 release date on Tuesday. It was also hinted earlier that the live-action sequel will return to the original films’ New York City and firehouse setting.

In an interview with THR prior to Ghostbusters Day, director Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan teased details about the sequel. “At the end of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home. And before anyone ever heard the title Afterlife, we called it Rust City. Which would not have made sense to anyone until they saw the movie. The code name for the next movie is ‘Firehouse,’” Reitman said.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a direct sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, combined the original cast from the '80s classics with new faces of the film series, taking place 30 years later when a single mother and her children move to Oklahoma. There, they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's legacy.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was held by Sony during the pandemic, when theaters were closed, and was a cornerstone to the Thanksgiving 2021 holiday box office, ultimately grossed over $200M worldwide. Additionally, Ghostbusters animated series is also in the works at Netflix.

