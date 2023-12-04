comscore
Last Updated 04.12.2023 | 5:31 PM IST

FIGHTER New Poster: Hrithik Roshan introduces himself as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania

Fighter also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Being one of the biggest and most anticipated movies of 2024, Fighter has been garnering immense curiosity among audiences who are eager to catch a glimpse of it. And looks like the wait is over! Hrithik Roshan took to social media on December 4 to share a lovely first look poster from the much talked about Siddharth Anand directorial along with giving a glimpse into his role.

FIGHTER New Poster: Hrithik Roshan introduces himself as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share the poster and also introduced himself as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. He shared a photo of him sporting the Indian Air Force uniform along with a caption where we get an introduction of sorts to his character. He also revealed that his character’s call sign is Patty, designation is Squadron Pilot and unit is Air Dragons. Needless to say, as soon as the look was out, it received immense appreciation from across the country from fans, friends, and well-wishers. Pooja Hegde, who made her Bollywood debut alongside the superstar in Mohenjo Daro, was one of the first to comment on the look saying, “I mean… HOW so fine?!!!!!!” and added several fire emojis. Zayed Khan too dropped a comment adding, “Yeah baby!!! Ek number ! Fab!”


Speaking about the film, Siddharth Anand had opened up about this being one of his dream projects wherein he had added, “With Fighter, our objective has been to push the boundaries of visual storytelling, immersing the audience in an exhilarating journey through the skies. We've poured our passion into creating the biggest aerial action movie India has seen. We are aiming to create an unforgettable entertainment experience for our audiences."

Also starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, among others, Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The film is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

Also Read: Siddharth Anand on Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter: “We’ve poured our passion into creating the biggest aerial action movie India has seen”

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

