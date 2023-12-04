In an exciting revelation for fans who love and enjoy high-octane stunts, the makers of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have decided to release the movie's dynamic trailer during the Republic Day 2024 weekend as a treat to those action buffs. Popular actor Tiger Shroff will grace the screen alongside the action superstar Akshay Kumar for the first time in this highly anticipated film, before they join hands for Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser to drop on Republic Day 2024

A trusted source disclosed, "The teaser cut is locked and loaded with action featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It’s in the final stages of post-production at the moment and the team is committed to bringing it during the Republic Day 2024 weekend.” Interestingly, the teaser release will coincide alongside the release of Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Considering the same, the source, also opened up about the trailer being attached to the Siddharth Anand’s aerial actioner adding, “The teaser will screen all across with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter, as team BMCM will be locking a deal with cinema owners for a big splash on the big screen.”

The highly awaited teaser, which is currently in the final stages of post-production, promises to showcase the high-energy performances of both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the impending release of the film.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. It is all set to release in April on EID 2024 in five languages.

