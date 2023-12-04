comscore
Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to illuminate Diwali 2024

Diwali 2024 delight: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 secures the spotlight.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Fans of Hindi cinema have an extra reason to rejoice during Diwali 2024, with the much-anticipated release of Kartik Aaryan starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, the third instalment, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and directed by Anees Bazmee, aims to be the ultimate Diwali delight for audiences.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan at the helm, emerged as one of the standout Hindi film releases of last year, capturing the hearts of audiences with its blend of humour, thrills, and storytelling. The film's success not only solidified Kartik Aaryan's position as a leading star but also set the stage for the eagerly awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Scheduled to release during the festive season of Diwali 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 aims to exceed the expectations set by its predecessor. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a testament to the dedication and talent of the entire team, from the producers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar to the director Anees Bazmee and the lead, Kartik Aaryan.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Anees Bazmee is also in talks with Varun Dhawan for a comic caper, which will roll in 2nd half of 2024. Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan has Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion in his pipeline.

Also Read: Karan Johar & Kartik Aaryan to avoid a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2; reworking a new date for their next

