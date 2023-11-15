comscore
Last Updated 15.11.2023 | 11:08 AM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja to host football legend David Beckham in India

David Beckham is in the city to fulfil his commitment as the ambassador of UNICEF.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman husband Anand Ahuja are all set to host football legend David Beckham in Mumbai. The former football player is in the city to fulfil his commitment as the ambassador of UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund).

Said a source on the condition of anonymity, “David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a Global Ambassador and he will be meeting Sonam and Anand during his trip to Mumbai. The power-couple will be hosting David tomorrow when he is in Mumbai and have invited the crème de la crème icons of the city for a dinner at their residence!”

“It is a very private affair. We are hearing only 25 people have made the cut for this grand soirée! Sonam and Anand are major entrepreneurs themselves, with Anand being at the top of the heap with business empire. Sonam is Bollywood royalty and a global fashion icon,” added the source.

“Let’s look at David now. He is a global icon, his wife too is a fashion icon. Together, they are pop culture shapers of the world. So, there could be more than what meets the eye about this dinner. Let’s wait and watch!” the source concluded.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the movie Blind, which had released on Jio Cinema earlier this year.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares the sweetest ‘Dhanteras’ wish featuring Anand Ahuja and son Vayu; calls them her ‘Dhan’ aka wealth

