A video featuring veteran actor Nana Patekar has gone viral, in which he can be seen slapping a fan for trying to take a selfie with him without his permission.

Nana Patekar has landed into a fresh controversy. A new video of him smacking a fan who tried to take a selfie with him on the sets of his film has surfaced online. This hasn't gone down well with many who took to social media to slam the actor.

Nana Patekar slaps fan for taking selfie WITHOUT permission; watch video

The viral video shows Nana Patekar in a brown blazer and a hat, shooting for his next film Journey, on a street leading to the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. It shows that when a boy comes from behind Nana and tries taking a selfie with him, Nana smacks him at the back of his head as soon as he learns what the boy was doing. The crew member standing next to Nana then grabs the boy by the neck and makes him leave the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Nana Patekar's Journey also stars Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma. As the movie went on floors in Varanasi earlier this month, Utkarsh had said as per ANI, “This script has been in the works for a few years, and it has evolved beautifully. The story is not just close to my heart but also resonates with the essence of every Indian.”

Nana was recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, in which he played the role of the former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The last time Nana was involved in a controversy was in 2018 when Tanushree Dutta accused him of sexual harassment during the shoot of their 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss and this led to the beginning of the #MeToo movement in India.

Also Read: Nana Patekar says he had refused the role of Uday Shetty in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome: “I said I don’t do these types of roles and I don’t know much about it”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.