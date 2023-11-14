In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, British actor Tom Hiddleston, renowned for portraying Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared his thoughts on a Bollywood actor playing a variant of Loki.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hiddleston expresses interest in Shah Rukh Khan playing a variant of Loki; says, “He would be great”

Recently during an interview, when asked who he would like to see in the role, Hiddleston promptly responded, “Shah Rukh Khan. He would be great. He is a good variant, I think.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RK (@rohitkhilnani)



Earlier, Hiddleston, famous for his charismatic portrayal of the mischievous Norse god, expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during an interview. He recalled watching Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film, Devdas, and described it as an extraordinary experience. He had said, “I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film. I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much.”

Tom Hiddleston's interest in Shah Rukh Khan playing a variant of Loki adds an intriguing dimension to the crossover possibilities between Hollywood and Bollywood, reflecting the global appeal and recognition of both actors.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, he will be soon seen in Dunki. The actor recently did a cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

