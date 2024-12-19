comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri to kick off shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj's grand saga in South Mumbai; Sajid Nadiadwala production expected to wrap up in 65 days

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri to kick off shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj’s grand saga in South Mumbai; Sajid Nadiadwala production expected to wrap up in 65 days

By Fenil Seta -

Yesterday, Sajid Nadiadwala gave an interesting update about his film with Vishal Bhardwaj, which became a major talking point. Their next film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, will go on floors on January 6, 2025, and will release on December 5 the next year. The announcement also revealed that the film also stars Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda.

Bollywood Hungama has now learned of another aspect of the film. A source told us, “The first schedule of the film will take place in Ballard Pier in South Mumbai. The makers have constructed a huge set for the film where some major key scenes will be shot. The team of the film plans to shoot here for around 20-25 days. All the main actors of the film will be a part of this schedule.”

The source continued, “Mustafa Stationwala, who created the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Hindi Medium (2017), Airlift (2016), etc. is the production designer on this film. Sajid Nadiadwala has gone all out, like always, in ensuring that the set is grand but at the same time, authentic to the storyline. He and director Vishal Bhardwaj have also meticulously worked on the scheduling of the film. The idea is to complete the shoot of the flick in 60 to 65 days and then dive into post-production so that its ready to arrive in cinemas on December 5.”

Besides Vishal Bhardwaj’s untitled next, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment will have three more releases in 2025 – Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar on Eid, the multi-starrer comedy Housefull 5 on June 6 and Tiger Shroff’s actioner Baaghi 4 on September 5. Interestingly, he’s the only producer to have multiple mega releases under his banner without any collaborations.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to unveil the much-awaited teaser of Salman Khan starrer Sikandar on his birthday, that is, December 27.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s next to release on December 5, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

