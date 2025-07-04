iHeartPodcasts to introduce The Pooja Bhatt Show as the first title in its new Asia-centric podcast lineup

iHeartMedia and Mammoth Media Asia have announced The Pooja Bhatt Show as the first podcast under their new partnership to co-develop a slate of multi-language podcasts featuring talent from across the Asia-Pacific region. Hosted by Pooja Bhatt, the iHeartPodcast will release new episodes weekly starting late September.

Pooja Bhatt has worked in the Indian film industry for over three decades. She began her career at the age of 17 in 1989 with the TV film Daddy, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Over the years, she has taken on various roles as an actor, director, and producer, often engaging with topics that are less commonly explored in mainstream cinema.

As Indian music, fashion, and cinema gain wider global visibility, Pooja Bhatt will “lift the hood,” exploring various aspects of the Indian film industry and its people. The Pooja Bhatt Show will feature conversations with a range of individuals, from directors and actors to spot boys and background dancers, offering insight into the evolving entertainment landscape in India.

“I’m thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to launch The Pooja Bhatt Show. There are so many inspirational stories in the Indian film industry. I want to shine a spotlight on the amazing people helping push our culture forward. From actors to directors to musicians to producers to stylists...I can’t wait to share the highs and lows of my journey, and share the riveting stories of the people who have inspired and shaped me,” said Pooja Bhatt.

Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts added, “We are so excited to launch our first podcast in this new Asian slate with Pooja. A true legend in the Indian creative scene, we know she’ll bring an exciting and entertaining perspective to the lineup.”

Jonathan Serbin and Jay Faires of Mammoth Media Asia stated, “The influence of Indian movies, music, and culture has been growing rapidly around the world. Pooja’s unique experience at the pinnacle of the industry for decades will be a treat to both Bollywood fans and those that wish to learn more about Indian cinema and creative culture, across the board. We are thrilled to partner with Pooja for this exciting program.”

The Pooja Bhatt Show will be produced by Epilogue, distributed by iHeartPodcasts, and available on the iHeartRadio app and other major platforms. iHeartPodcasts is the world’s largest podcast publisher, covering categories from business and sports to entertainment and true crime, according to Podtrac.

