In a significant development for fans of the Hera Pheri franchise, Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3, putting an end to weeks of speculation and disappointment. Director Priyadarshan, who is helming the much-anticipated film, shared the inside story behind Paresh Rawal’s surprising comeback in a recent interview with Mid-day.

“Both Akshay and Paresh called to say everything is sorted. I was in shock when Paresh said, ‘Sir, I’m doing the movie.’ He added, ‘I’ve never had anything but respect for you. I’ve done 26 films with you, and I’m sorry for leaving. There were some personal issues.’ He told me that he, Akshay, and Suniel met and cleared the air,” the director revealed.

For the past few weeks, fans were left disappointed when Paresh Rawal had earlier revealed that he had quit the film. The news caused widespread backlash, as audiences were particularly eager to see the iconic trio of Baburao Apte, Raju, and Shyam, played by Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty respectively, reunite on screen. The situation even escalated to the point of legal discussions involving Akshay’s production house.

Fortunately, earlier this week, Paresh Rawal announced his decision to return, thrilling fans who had been waiting for the original cast to come back together.

Priyadarshan further reflected on the emotional connection audiences have with the franchise. "Whatever I do, I cannot surpass Hera Pheri. The second part was bad—it was a copy of a Hollywood film. But Hera Pheri can’t happen without all three. In fact, a diamond merchant once approached me on a flight and said, ‘Please bring back Paresh Rawal. We won’t watch it otherwise,’" he shared.

The director’s candid admission highlights the cultural impact of the original film and the irreplaceable chemistry of its lead actors. With the air now cleared between the actors and the team back on track, Hera Pheri 3 is officially moving forward with its beloved trio.

Fans can now look forward to another hilarious ride with the original cast, as the legacy of Hera Pheri continues to capture hearts across generations.

