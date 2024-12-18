Shahid Kapoor and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj are set to reunite for an action-packed entertainer. The much-anticipated film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has been scheduled to release on December 5, 2025. Filming for the untitled project is set to commence on January 6, 2025, promising to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

Shahid Kapoor Hints at a New Role

Ahead of the official announcement, Shahid Kapoor shared an intriguing Instagram story, dropping hints about his upcoming role. “Prep time ... Naya saal naya maal ..... Next character next film what can I do that I haven't before ....... lost in the woods.... Sliding into the edgy nasty gangster 90s,” he wrote. Shahid’s last role in Bloody Daddy showcased his dark, intense side, and fans are eager to see how he reinvents himself in this new project.

A Power-Packed Collaboration

The film marks a reunion for Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, who previously delivered critically acclaimed films like Haider and Kaminey. Adding to the excitement, actress Triptii Dimri has been roped in for the film, which is touted as a big commercial action entertainer.

Speaking about the project, Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his excitement about bringing together the dynamic duo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. Known for his creative storytelling, Bhardwaj is expected to craft an engaging narrative that combines action, drama, and memorable performances.

