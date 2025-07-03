A key highlight will be the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who last appeared together in Dilwale (2015).

Recent reports suggest that the witty and talented stars Twinkle Khanna and Kajol are gearing up to co-host a chat show. As per Filmfare, this marks the first time the two dynamic personalities will join forces to host a celebrity talk show on Amazon Prime Video.

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol to co-host star-studded chat show on Amazon Prime Video

The report states that the chat show will showcase some of Bollywood’s biggest names, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar. A major highlight will be the much-anticipated reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who last appeared together in the 2015 film Dilwale. The iconic on-screen duo—celebrated for hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name is Khan—will now come together in a more informal, conversational format.

The show is reportedly crafted to be light-hearted, sincere, and entertaining, consisting of eight episodes set to release later this year. Each episode will explore a unique theme, combining personal stories with film trivia, surprising disclosures, and playful conversations.

Watching Kajol and Twinkle Khanna step into the role of hosts promises to be intriguing. While Twinkle has experience hosting a chat show through her platform Tweak India, this would likely mark Kajol’s debut in such a role. Twinkle, a former actor turned author, is celebrated for her sharp wit and candid style, whereas Kajol is admired for her vibrant and lively personality.

Meanwhile, Kajol is occupied with her film commitments. She was recently seen in Maa, her debut in the horror genre. The film, which hit theatres on June 27, is part of the Shaitaan movie universe that featured Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan.

Up next, Kajol will be seen in Sarzameen, a war drama directed by Kayoze Irani. The film, which also features Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar later this month.

Twinkle, meanwhile, continues to make her mark as a published author, widely recognized for her sharp wit and humour.

