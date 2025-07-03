The video also announced that Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita and Ram’s brother Laxman respectively.

The long-anticipated Ramayana movie has officially been announced, putting an end to months of speculation and social media buzz. The makers dropped the much-awaited announcement video on July 3, confirming the stellar cast and setting the stage for what is being hailed as one of Bollywood’s grandest cinematic ventures.

The announcement video gives audiences a first glimpse into the scale of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial and confirms the final cast. Leading the epic tale, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi stepping into the role of Seeta. Yash, known for his powerhouse performance in KGF, will portray Ravana, while Sunny Deol is set to bring Hanuman to life on the big screen. Ravie Dubey has also been confirmed in the key role of Laxman.

Producer Namit Malhotra, who is co-producing the film alongside Yash, took to Instagram to unveil the announcement video with a heartfelt caption that read, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

The announcement has only amplified excitement surrounding the film, which has already made headlines in the past due to leaked images and unconfirmed reports that have gone viral on social media. Given the story’s cultural significance and the film’s high-profile cast, Ramayana is expected to be a landmark moment in Indian cinema.

In a follow-up post, the makers also revealed a poster with the caption, “Witness the IMMORTAL story of Rama vs. Ravana ???? Ramayana. Our Truth. Our History. Filmed for IMAX. From INDIA for a BETTER World.”

The film promises a larger-than-life spectacle, with a strong emphasis on authenticity, reverence, and world-class filmmaking standards. With Nitesh Tiwari at the helm and an ensemble cast that brings together the best of Bollywood and regional cinema, Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most awaited projects of the decade.

Audiences can now look forward to witnessing this epic saga on the grand IMAX screens, as the film aims to retell India’s immortal story for a global audience.

