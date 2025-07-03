The actress had sought to quash the FIR and supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a recent development in the Jacqueline Fernandez–Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, the Delhi High Court has dismissed the actress’ plea seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) and the second supplementary chargesheet filed against her in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who reportedly showered the actress with luxury gifts.

High Court dismisses plea filed by Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

On Thursday, Justice Anish Dayal rejected the Bollywood actor's request, which also aimed to halt the proceedings currently pending before a Delhi trial court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the case, opposed Fernandez's petition, arguing that the plea was not maintainable. The ED’s counsel pointed out that a special court had already taken cognisance of the chargesheet and had prima facie found a case against Fernandez. They also noted that the cognisance order itself had not been challenged by the actress.

The case has remained in the public eye since Jacqueline Fernandez’s name surfaced during the ED’s investigation. According to the agency, Fernandez allegedly received expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, which were financed through money extorted from Aditi Singh, the wife of a prominent businessman.

In her defence, Fernandez has maintained that she was unaware of the illegal sources of the gifts provided to her. During an earlier hearing in November, her counsel argued that Fernandez had no knowledge that the luxury items were funded through proceeds of crime. Her legal team further stated that while Fernandez came across media reports in 2019 linking Chandrasekhar to illicit activities, she did not verify the information and there is no legal foundation to claim that she knowingly accepted money or assets obtained through criminal means.

Her lawyers have insisted that the alleged lapse was an oversight rather than an intentional act and that the absence of criminal intent should exempt her from the charges under money laundering laws.

With the Delhi High Court’s decision to dismiss the plea, the case against Jacqueline Fernandez will now proceed in the trial court. Further developments in the matter are awaited as the investigation and legal proceedings continue.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueliene Fernandez to be honored at Italian Global Series Festival with Italian Audiovisual Industry Ambassador Excellence Award

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.