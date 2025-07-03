The powerhouse duo, who will be reuniting after 17 years, will be seen in an edge-of-the-seat thriller that is slated for a 2026 release.

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to reunite on the big screen for an intense thriller after 17 years, and the film now has an official title. The much-anticipated collaboration between the two Bollywood stars and acclaimed director Priyadarshan has been named Haiwaan, which translates to ‘beast’ in English.

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming thriller with Priyadarshan titled ‘Haiwaan’

The announcement of the film’s title has already sparked excitement among fans eagerly waiting to see Saif and Akshay together again after their last outing in the 2008 film Tashan. Their on-screen chemistry, combined with Priyadarshan’s expert handling of thrillers, is expected to bring a high-octane cinematic experience. According to a source from a leading news portal, "The team felt this describes their subject the best, and conveys exactly how Priyadarshan sees it - as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. There were other titles in contention, but this one clicked unanimously, given the characters the lead actors play."

Haiwaan is slated to go on floors in August, with the makers reportedly aiming for a grand release in 2026. While further details about the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, the title itself suggests a gritty, intense narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Fans are particularly excited about the energy Saif and Akshay are expected to bring to the film. Known for their distinct styles, both actors have carved successful careers in the thriller and action genres. Their return as co-stars, under Priyadarshan’s direction, has set the stage for what could be one of the most awaited releases in the coming years.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the heist thriller Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, while Akshay Kumar recently wrapped Bhooth Bangla, also directed by Priyadarshan. With both actors stepping into another thrilling project, Haiwaan has quickly become a film to watch out for.

As shooting is expected to begin soon, more updates on casting, story details, and first-look teasers are likely to follow in the coming months. Until then, fans can look forward to this power-packed reunion that promises a blockbuster in the making.

