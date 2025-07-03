EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 to be launched on July 11 at a GRAND event in Mumbai; entire cast to be present

After ‘raiding’ at the box office with Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is now gearing up for his next release, Son Of Sardaar 2. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to inform you that its teaser will be attached with the prints of Kajol’s mythological horror, Maa. And now we bring to you details on when the much-awaited trailer of the comic caper will be out.

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 to be launched on July 11 at a GRAND event in Mumbai; entire cast to be present

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Son Of Sardaar 2’s trailer will be unveiled next week, that is, Friday, July 11. The makers have planned a grand event for this joyous occasion in Mumbai. The entire cast will be present at the trailer launch event.”

Besides Ajay Devgn, Son Of Sardaar 2 features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Vindu Dara Singh, Ashwini Kalsekar, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena and many others. The source added, “All of them will be attending the launch. They share a great camaraderie with each other and had a blast working on the film. The same will be reflected at the trailer event. The makers are confident that it’ll be something to watch out for besides the trailer.”

The source also said, “Son Of Sardaar 2 releases in cinemas on July 25. Hence, the trailer releases exactly two weeks before, as per the norm nowadays. The teaser gave an idea of the world of the film and its characters. The trailer will touch upon the plot, grandeur, comic moments and also action. It’ll indicate to the audience that it’s a big-scale family entertainer and thus, further enhance its hype.”

Son Of Sardaar 2 is also the last film of actor Mukul Dev, who passed away recently. It is backed by Devgn Films, Jio Studios and YRV Studios, produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, and directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

Also Read: Son of Sardaar 2 teaser video drops: Ajay Devgn returns with double the comedy, chaos, and Punjabi swagger

More Pages: Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.