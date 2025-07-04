The national crush Triptii Dimri had a fine 2024 thanks to Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She is now all set to be seen in Dhadak 2, whose release is less than a month away. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the trailer of the film will be out exactly in a week’s time.

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 to be launched on July 11 in Mumbai

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhadak 2’s trailer will be launched on Friday, July 11. The makers have decided to have a grand event in Mumbai and it’ll be attended by the film’s cast, that is, Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with producer Karan Johar, director Shazia Iqbal and others. Once the trailer is out, the promotions will begin in full swing and the makers will then also drop the songs of the movie.”

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that the trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2 will also be held on the same day, Friday, July 11. The trade source revealed, “It’ll be an eventful day for the media as well as the fans to see all these stars coming out to unveil the assets of their films. Son Of Sardaar 2 event is expected to happen first followed by Dhadak 2. A clearer idea will emerge in a few days.”

Meanwhile, moviegoers venturing out to watch films today will be greeted with standees of Dhadak 2 in multiplexes. In a unique move, the poster on the standee hasn’t been released yet on digital and will be exclusively available to the theatre audience for the time being.

Dhadak 2 was all set to release earlier on November 22, 2024 after which it was pushed to Holi 2025. In February 2025, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that the film is facing hurdles at the Censor Board. In May, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate and several cuts. Once that happened, the makers announced their release date.

Dhadak 2 releases in cinemas on August 1. It is backed by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures and is produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra and Pragati Deshmukh.

Also Read: Dhadak 2 gets release date after CBFC hurdles: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri starrer to arrive in theaters on August 1, 2025; intense posters out!

More Pages: Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.