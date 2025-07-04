Ranveer Singh is once again making headlines—not for his eclectic fashion choices or public displays of affection with wife Deepika Padukone—but for his upcoming film Dhurandhar. As readers may recall, reports from June indicated that the teaser of the Aditya Dhar directorial would release in mid-July. Now, fresh updates have emerged regarding the film’s shoot schedule.

Ranveer Singh shoots high-energy dance number for Dhurandhar: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor recently shot a high-energy dance number at the Golden Tobacco Factory in Vile Parle. A source quoted in the article said, “It’s a high-energy dance number. Ranveer was in top form, having rehearsed for several days before the four-day shoot at the studio. Aditya mounted the track on a grand scale with elaborate set pieces and numerous background dancers. The shoot wrapped up on Monday, June 30. Onlookers who caught a glimpse described Ranveer’s look in the song as fierce.” The choreography for the track has been done by Vijay Ganguly.

Dhurandhar also features a star-studded cast including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. A June report by Pinkvilla noted that 75 percent of the film has already been completed, with the makers aiming to wrap up production by September.

Sharing details about the story, a source told the publication, “Dhurandhar is a period espionage thriller primarily set in Pakistan during the 1970s and 1980s. The film also includes some present-day elements, which are currently being kept under wraps. Ajit Doval continues to be a celebrated figure in the intelligence community, with a legacy that spans four decades.”

As of now, the makers have not officially announced the release date or teaser launch. Fans will have to wait a little longer for confirmed updates.

