The actress attended the Godrej Professional Spotlight Award celebrations where she joined everyone for celebrating the work of hairstylists on a national stage.

Godrej Professional, a leading professional hair brand offering hair colour and hair care from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), announced Bollywood star Sharvari as its first-ever brand ambassador. The reveal took place at the grand finale of Godrej Professional Spotlight, a platform celebrating hairstylists on a national stage.

Sharvari becomes first-ever brand ambassador of Godrej Professional

Known for her standout performances in films like Munjya, Maharaj and Vedaa, Sharvari perfectly reflects the brand’s commitment to style, confidence, and empowerment. Her fashion-forward persona and values align seamlessly with Godrej Professional, making her the ideal face of the brand. Sharvari dazzled as the showstopper unveiling 2025’s trending hair colour and styling looks in a stunning showcase which was curated by Godrej Professional's dynamic trio: Yianni Tsapatori, Creative Director – Hair; Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head; and Najeeb-Ur-Rehman, Technical Ambassador.

Commenting on the development, Abhinav Grandhi, General Manager, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “We are excited to have Sharvari as the very first brand ambassador for Godrej Professional. Being a fashion & lifestyle icon, Sharvari has millions who look up to her for her impeccable sense of style and grace. Her association with Godrej Professional comes at a time as we are growing and continuing to expand our footprint in the hair and beauty industry.”

Expressing her excitement about the association, Sharvari said, “It’s an honour to be the first-ever brand ambassador for Godrej Professional. Godrej has been a trusted name amongst Indian households for over 120 years and has truly revolutionized the hair colour category in the country. They’re known for their innovative and high-quality hair colour range such as Dimension & Colourplay. Hair has always been a defining part of my style—whether I am embodying a character on screen or turning heads on the red carpet. When approached to represent Godrej Professional, I was thrilled as it resonates with my personal style."

Alongside the unveiling of its brand ambassador, Godrej Professional announced the winners of Spotlight, a platform celebrating hairstylists' creativity on a national stage. Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), emphasized the initiative’s impact, stating, “Godrej Professional Spotlight is a shining example of how skill development and industry collaboration can drive growth and recognition for hairstylists across India. By partnering with Godrej Professional, we are elevating Indian talent to global standards and creating opportunities that inspire the next generation of salon professionals.”

At the Spotlight event, attended by over 300 hair stylists, Kapil Sharma, Founder of Kapil’s Salon, delivered an inspiring talk on thriving in the beauty, wellness, and grooming industry. Adding to the glamour, renowned actor Karanvir Bohra hosted the event, making it a memorable celebration of talent and creativity.

