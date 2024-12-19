Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 13, announced the arrival of her first child with husband Shanwaz on December 19. The couple welcomed a baby boy on December 18 and decided to share their happiness along with their social media fam with a heartfelt announcement. Needless to say, the couple received a lot of love not only from fans but also industry insiders and colleagues.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz welcome their first child and it’s a BOY!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who married her trainer Shanwaz a few years ago, dropped a sweet video announcing the arrival of her baby boy. The beautiful clip features a decorated baby room in hues of light blue with a little boy sitting as he is surrounded by toys and a baby cot-crib. “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here”, Devoleena captioned in the post where she also added a heart and nazar amulet emoji showcasing her excitement. The note on the video read, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy 18.12.2024, Elated Parents, Devoleena and Shanwaz.” Many of Devoleena’s co-stars and friends from the industry like Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Swati Shah, Bhavini Purohit, Supriya Shukla, Rajiv Adatia, among others dropped their best wishes and congratulatory messages as they showered love on the new mother and her baby boy.

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with Shanwaz Shaikh on December 14, 2022. The actress announced her pregnancy with a sweet family photo of her, her husband and their dog Angel, in a cute post where she wrote, “Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”

