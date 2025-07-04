After facing criticism over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh found himself at the centre of a controversy, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) initially demanding a ban on him. However, the situation now appears to be de-escalating, as the federation has reportedly lifted the ban, allowing him to resume work on his upcoming film Border 2.

According to a report in India Today, FWICE President B.N. Tiwari confirmed that the decision came after Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar personally appealed to the federation.

Ashoke Pandit, also commenting on the matter, told the outlet, “Bhushan ji and his team were quite keen on taking a decision that is pro-country. But he also explained that the film is already 80–85% complete, and most of the work involving Diljit is already done. He requested the federation to allow him to complete this film, and assured us that Diljit will not be cast in future projects. He has agreed to issue a written statement to that effect.”

However, Pandit also clarified that the non-cooperation directive against Diljit will remain in effect for upcoming projects. “The non-cooperation against Diljit continues. Anyone who chooses to cast him in the future should be prepared for the consequences. The federation will not be held responsible for any financial losses that may occur,” he stated.

For context, the controversy began after the trailer for Sardaar Ji 3 confirmed the casting of Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress. Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, public sentiment was further inflamed by the inclusion of Hania, who was among the Pakistani celebrities who had openly criticised India’s Operation Sindoor — the counter-offensive launched in response.

As for Border 2, the film is currently being shot in Pune. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan.

