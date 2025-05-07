Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is all set to release this Friday, May 9. The makers completed the censor process on time, and there's good news for the viewers on this front.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf passed by CBFC with ZERO cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film on April 29. Thankfully, the Examining Committee (EC) hasn't asked for a single cut. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Even though Bhool Chuk Maaf doesn't have any objectionable dialogue or scene, one can't be sure when and where the CBFC might ask for a cut. Recently, we saw that with Raid 2 where 'Railway mantri' was replaced with 'Bada mantri'. In Thunderbolts, the word 'prick' was muted."

The source continued, "But with Bhool Chuk Maaf, the EC didn't feel the need to delete, modify or replace a single shot or word from the film. It was given a clean U/A 13+ certificate." The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 121 minutes. In other words, Bhool Chuk Maaf has a run time of 2 hours and 1 minute.

This new rating, where the age is mentioned, was introduced in November 2024. U/A 7+ and U/A 16+ ratings have also been implemented. In the recent past, films like Raid 2, Sikandar, The Diplomat, Crazxy, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Sky Force etc. were awarded with a U/A 13+ rating, just like Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving news about Bhool Chuk Maaf. We were the first ones to inform that its teaser will be attached with Chhaava and that it would clash with Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat on April 10. Later, we also informed viewers that the film has been pushed to May 9. Yesterday, we reported that the teaser of Param Sundari, Maddock's next after Bhool Chuk Maaf, has been attached with the prints.

