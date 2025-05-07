Mona Singh is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Indian cinema, consistently creating magic on screen with her performances. No matter the role, she always leaves a lasting impression, effortlessly elevating every scene she's in. While she has already won hearts with numerous flawless performances, she has now embarked on a new journey as an entrepreneur by opening her own restaurant, Kona Kona.

Mona Singh spices things up with her own restaurant named Kona Kona

Yes, Mona Singh has opened a restaurant in Mumbai called Kona Kona. Designed to evoke nostalgia and transport people back to their cherished memories, the restaurant promises to turn a casual one-drink plan into an evening of laughter, stories, and a second round.

The actress took to social media via the restaurant’s official page, sharing a joyful picture with her chef, Jasleen Marwah, along with a heartfelt caption that read, “At Kona Kona, it's not about being fancy -it's about being familiar. A corner that doesn't try too hard, but simply welcomes you in-just as you are. Founded by Mona Singh @monajsingh Kona Kona is a neighbourhood bar built on memories. Of places you've travelled, food you've grown up with, and those in-between moments you carry in your heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kona Kona (@konakona_mumbai)

Mona is gearing up for a thrilling slate of projects, stepping into fresh roles while also returning as beloved characters. She’s set to star in the gangster drama Paan Parda Zarda, along with Stardom, Ma Ka Sum, and Kohrra Season 2. Adding to the excitement, she will be back as Bulbul Jauhari in Made in Heaven Season 3. With such a dynamic line-up across genres and platforms, Mona reaffirms her status as one of the names to reckon with in Indian entertainment.

Also Read: Mona Singh begins dubbing for Aryan Khan’s directorial show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.