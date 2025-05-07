Ajay Devgn, one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, has taken a strategic step in real estate by leasing out a commercial office unit in Mumbai’s bustling Andheri West. According to documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Maharashtra government’s IGR (Inspector General of Registration) portal, the actor has rented the office space for a five-year period, set to earn approximately Rs. 3.3 crore over the duration of the lease.

The rented property is located in Signature by Lotus, a commercial building in Andheri West, a locality known for its excellent connectivity to business hubs such as BKC, SEEPZ, and Lower Parel. The 2,545 sq. ft. office has been leased to Bombay Design Centre Private Limited, with the rental agreement officially registered in May 2025. As per the deal structure, the monthly rent is set at Rs. 5.47 lakh for the first three years, rising to Rs. 6.29 lakh for the remaining two years. The agreement also includes a security deposit of Rs. 16.42 lakh. Stamp duty and registration charges amounted to Rs. 85,500 and Rs. 1,000 respectively.

Devgn had purchased three adjacent office units in the same building in April 2023, each measuring approximately 2,545 sq. ft., for a combined value of Rs. 30.35 crore—translating to roughly Rs. 10.12 crore per unit. The current rental agreement pertains to one of these units. Based on Square Yards’ analysis, the estimated rental yield on this unit stands at 6.5% for the initial three years, increasing to about 7.5% over the last two.

While Ajay Devgn is celebrated for his intense screen presence in films like Singham, Drishyam, and Tanhaji, he also continues to build a solid off-screen portfolio. With two National Awards and the Padma Shri to his name, Devgn remains a powerhouse in both cinema and business. His recent film Raid 2 has hit the screens, while Son of Sardaar 2 is currently under development.

